Know Your State's Gun Laws
Whether you're traveling interstate, have recently moved, or are a long-time resident, knowing your specific state's gun laws is an important part of gun ownership.
Friday, February 17, 2023
The Senate Criminal Justice Committee will meet on Monday, February 20, 2023, to vote on Senate Bill 150, the Senate ...
Friday, February 17, 2023
Despite the thousands of requests that House members received to oppose HB23-1165, a bill that allows counties the authority to ban shooting ...
Friday, February 17, 2023
Yesterday, Thursday February 16th, the House of Representatives voted 64-5 to pass Senate Bill 98, a bill that removes ...
Friday, February 17, 2023
Yesterday, anti-gun lawmakers filed bill packages to criminalize private transfers, require firearms be made unavailable for self-defense, and ...
Thursday, February 16, 2023
The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 to pass Senate Bill 41, a bill that recognizes law-abiding citizens’ right to ...
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Today, the House Judiciary Committee voted to pass Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, to ensure that ...
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th, the House of Representatives will vote on Senate Bill 98, a bill that removes the ...
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 40, a bill that repeals the permit-to-purchase a firearm requirement. Senate Bill ...
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Today, the Senate voted 36-12 to pass Senate Bill 5006, an anti-gun bill that hijacks a suicide prevention measure. It ...
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
On Friday, February 17, the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on mandatory waiting period and semiautomatic firearms ban/magazine ...