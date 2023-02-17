NRA Explore

Know Your State's Gun Laws

Whether you're traveling interstate, have recently moved, or are a long-time resident, knowing your specific state's gun laws is an important part of gun ownership.

Florida: Constitutional Carry Continues to Advance

Legal & Legislation  

Friday, February 17, 2023

Florida: Constitutional Carry Continues to Advance

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee will meet on Monday, February 20, 2023, to vote on Senate Bill 150, the Senate ...

Colorado: Shooting Ban on Private Property Passes the House

Legal & Legislation  

Friday, February 17, 2023

Colorado: Shooting Ban on Private Property Passes the House

Despite the thousands of requests that House members received to oppose HB23-1165, a bill that allows counties the authority to ban shooting ...

South Dakota: Pro-2A Bill Sent to the Governor’s Desk!

Legal & Legislation  

Friday, February 17, 2023

South Dakota: Pro-2A Bill Sent to the Governor’s Desk!

Yesterday, Thursday February 16th, the House of Representatives voted 64-5 to pass Senate Bill 98, a bill that removes ...

Michigan: Anti-Gun Bill Packages Introduced

Legal & Legislation  

Friday, February 17, 2023

Michigan: Anti-Gun Bill Packages Introduced

Yesterday, anti-gun lawmakers filed bill packages to criminalize private transfers, require firearms be made unavailable for self-defense, and ...

North Carolina: Pro-2A Measures Pass House, State Senate

Legal & Legislation  

Thursday, February 16, 2023

North Carolina: Pro-2A Measures Pass House, State Senate

The North Carolina Senate voted 29-19 to pass Senate Bill 41, a bill that recognizes law-abiding citizens’ right to ...

West Virginia: Campus Self-Defense Act Goes to House Floor

Legal & Legislation  

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

West Virginia: Campus Self-Defense Act Goes to House Floor

Today, the House Judiciary Committee voted to pass Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act, to ensure that ...

South Dakota: Contact Your Representative Today to Support a Pro-2A Bill

Legal & Legislation  

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

South Dakota: Contact Your Representative Today to Support a Pro-2A Bill

Tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th, the House of Representatives will vote on Senate Bill 98, a bill that removes the ...

North Carolina: Permit-to-Purchase Repeal Advances from Senate Committee

Legal & Legislation  

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

North Carolina: Permit-to-Purchase Repeal Advances from Senate Committee

Yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 40, a bill that repeals the permit-to-purchase a firearm requirement. Senate Bill ...

Washington: Senate Passes Gun Rights Prohibition Bill

Legal & Legislation  

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Washington: Senate Passes Gun Rights Prohibition Bill

Today, the Senate voted 36-12 to pass Senate Bill 5006, an anti-gun bill that hijacks a suicide prevention measure. It ...

New Mexico: Gun Ban &amp; Waiting Period Legislation to be Considered in House Committee this Friday!

Legal & Legislation  

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

New Mexico: Gun Ban & Waiting Period Legislation to be Considered in House Committee this Friday!

On Friday, February 17, the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on mandatory waiting period and semiautomatic firearms ban/magazine ...

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the "lobbying" arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

